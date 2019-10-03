ValuEngine Upgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Sell

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 46,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.