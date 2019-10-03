Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $26.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $37,826.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,573.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $753,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 14,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.