Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,588 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,268. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

