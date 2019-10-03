Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

