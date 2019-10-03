Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $4,948,000. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 239,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 7,693,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

