Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.16% of Cogent Communications worth $279,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,307. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Insiders have sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.