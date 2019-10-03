Vanguard Group Inc. Has $276.53 Million Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,357,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Home Bancshares worth $276,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 46.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after buying an additional 1,128,511 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,426,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 439,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,093,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $1,219,031. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

