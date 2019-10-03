Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 35,283 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.47% of Paylocity worth $271,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $65,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $5,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 800,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,644,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 95,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,490. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

