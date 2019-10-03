Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,711,000 after purchasing an additional 864,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,820,000 after acquiring an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,688,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,525,000 after acquiring an additional 427,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after acquiring an additional 425,818 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,335. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

