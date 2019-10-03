Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.57. 2,342,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

