Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.22, 1,947,162 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,046,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Get Verastem alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 118.53%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Verastem Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verastem by 3,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Verastem by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.