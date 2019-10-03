Verition Fund Management LLC Has $473,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,618,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PG&E by 400.0% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,189,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in PG&E by 281.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.