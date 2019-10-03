Verition Fund Management LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemical Bank raised its position in Paypal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 24,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Paypal by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $36,344,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

