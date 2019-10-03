Verition Fund Management LLC Has $534,000 Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $613,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,399. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Financial Group stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,030. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $113.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

