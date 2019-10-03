Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.