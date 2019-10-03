Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $577,000 in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 11,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,089. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

In other news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total value of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

