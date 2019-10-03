Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,928,581,000 after buying an additional 275,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,860,000 after buying an additional 283,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,020,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

