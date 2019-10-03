Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 11,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.10.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

