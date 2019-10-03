Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $761,217.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,604.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $6,491,637. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.48. 61,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

