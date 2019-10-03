Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,199. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,237. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

