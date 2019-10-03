Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 8,284 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 252,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,749 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 3,151,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,379. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

