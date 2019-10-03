Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,899,000 after purchasing an additional 795,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,623,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth $11,599,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Servicemaster Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 356,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,847. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.