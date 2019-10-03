Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ASML by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.79. The company had a trading volume of 412,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,490. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.20. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $252.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

