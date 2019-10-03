Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after buying an additional 15,082,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 1,801,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,125. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

