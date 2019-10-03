Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,753 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,437,000 after acquiring an additional 763,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,534,000 after buying an additional 512,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,172,000 after buying an additional 372,778 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 535,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,623,000 after buying an additional 363,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $43,533,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.42. 40,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $132.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $354,208. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

