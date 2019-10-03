Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,335,000 after purchasing an additional 337,748 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,812,000 after purchasing an additional 800,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 54,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

