Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154,252 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2,043.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carnival by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Carnival by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after acquiring an additional 757,188 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Carnival by 7,492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 639,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 585,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. 269,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,033. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

