Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 821 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 17.67% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

