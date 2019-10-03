Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 847,434 Shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCUD. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,502,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,831,000 after buying an additional 2,177,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after buying an additional 715,379 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT alerts:

NYSE DCUD remained flat at $$49.75 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD).

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.