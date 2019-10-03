Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Up 6.2%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.31, approximately 515,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,051,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $440.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 375,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.