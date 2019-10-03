Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 264,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 208,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

