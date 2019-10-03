Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $268,950 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

VCRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,237. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $743.09 million, a PE ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 0.35. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

