VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,040.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 98.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $843,432.00 and $3,040.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00190487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01016125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089571 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

