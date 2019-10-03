W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Cut to $89.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $92.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,313. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,834.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 24,703 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.91 per share, with a total value of $1,603,471.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth $168,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth $19,746,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

