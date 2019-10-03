WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $923.57 Million

Equities analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to post $923.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $886.34 million. WABCO posted sales of $914.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.88 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 27.31%.

Shares of WABCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 242,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,475. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 4.0% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WABCO during the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 805,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in WABCO by 43.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.