Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 6.9%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.29, 784,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,005,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waitr in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Waitr news, President Joseph Stough acquired 20,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 1,000,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

