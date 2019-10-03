Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,895. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

