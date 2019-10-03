WAM Capital (ASX:WAM) Shares Down 0.9%

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$2.26 ($1.60) and last traded at A$2.26 ($1.60), 951,845 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.28 ($1.62).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.18 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 107.62. The company has a current ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. WAM Capital’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

About WAM Capital (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

