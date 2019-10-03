Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Sothebys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sothebys by 54.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter worth about $215,000.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346 in the last three months. 16.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 12,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,912. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

