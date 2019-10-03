Water Island Capital LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.39. 77,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,079. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.14.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

