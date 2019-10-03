Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.41% of LegacyTexas Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.13 million. Research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTXB. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.88 to $41.78 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.50 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $60,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

