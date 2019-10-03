Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 52,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 67,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

