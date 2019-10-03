WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $321,222.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex, Bithumb and Kyber Network. WAX has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and $321,222.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01008409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Upbit, Bithumb, Bibox, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

