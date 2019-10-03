WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 201 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after purchasing an additional 501,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. 133,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

