WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $234,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7,481.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,087,000 after buying an additional 4,135,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,057,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 255,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,134,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 137,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,456 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3637 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

