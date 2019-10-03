WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock worth $480,037,506. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 1,705,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,024. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

