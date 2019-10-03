WealthStone Inc. Buys Shares of 9,704 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Apple accounts for 0.9% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 402,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,415,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,053,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

