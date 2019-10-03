Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WesBanco (WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2019 – WesBanco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

9/21/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

9/18/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2019 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

9/13/2019 – WesBanco was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/8/2019 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

8/30/2019 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

8/22/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,204. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get WesBanco Inc alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,272,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $16,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.