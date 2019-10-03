Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 5.2%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.20, approximately 1,550,580 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,220,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 49.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

