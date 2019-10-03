Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WEI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.73 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. Weidai has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

